Browns' McKinley out for season, star Garrett hurts groin

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Browns got bad news on defensive end Takk McKinley. They're hoping for better on Myles Garrett.

Cleveland's defense, already ravaged by COVID-19 cases, was dealt another tough blow as McKinley will miss the rest of this season with a torn Achilles tendon suffered in Monday night's 16-14 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Also, the Browns are anxiously awaiting test results on Garrett after the star injured his groin in the fourth quarter. Garrett left the field and was checked in the sideline medical tent before returning.

The 2020 All-Pro was clearly not himself in the final minutes and struggled just getting to the sideline.

Coach Kevin Stefanski was awaiting more information on Garrett, who has a career-high 15 sacks.

Stefanski, who missed Monday's game after a positive COVID-19 test and hasn't cleared protocols, wouldn't speculate on whether Garrett will be available for Saturday's game at Green Bay.

“I just don't know at this point,” he said. "Still have more information coming in.”

After the game, Garrett said he wasn't coming out.

“Everybody’s fighting through something and you’re going to have to kill me to take me off that field or you’re going to have to break my leg, you’re going to have to take me completely out, because I’m going to go out there until I can't," he said.

McKinley, who signed with Cleveland as a free agent before the season, was carted off the field in the third quarter. The 26-year-old was emotional while being helped by medical staff and driven to the locker room, knowing his injury was serious.

The Browns’ defense was short-handed due to several players, including edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney, being out following positive COVID-19 tests and losing McKinley only made things harder.

Cleveland signed McKinley to a one-year, $4.25 million contract in March. He finished with 2 1/2 sacks in 11 games and was credited with 18 tackles.

McKinley was feeling comfortable with Cleveland after bouncing around with four teams last season. He spent his first four years with the Atlanta Falcons, who drafted him in the first round in 2017.

McKinley was excused from the Browns' training camp last summer to deal with personal problems and was warmed by the welcome he received from his new teammates when he returned.

