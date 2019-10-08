Cleveland 0 3 0 0— 3
San Francisco 14 7 7 3—31
First Quarter

SF_Breida 83 run (Gould kick), 13:17.

SF_Breida 5 pass from Garoppolo (Gould kick), 6:26.

Second Quarter

Cle_FG Seibert 30, 11:22.

SF_Coleman 19 run (Gould kick), 1:54.

Third Quarter

SF_Kittle 22 pass from Garoppolo (Gould kick), 10:37.

Fourth Quarter

SF_FG Gould 44, 5:08.

A_70,042.

___

Cle SF
First downs 9 22
Total Net Yards 180 446
Rushes-yards 18-102 40-275
Passing 78 171
Punt Returns 1-(minu 1-32
Kickoff Returns 3-64 1-4
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 2-62
Comp-Att-Int 9-24-2 20-29-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 4-42 2-10
Punts 7-56.7 4-44.0
Fumbles-Lost 3-2 1-0
Penalties-Yards 7-55 4-34
Time of Possession 22:17 37:43

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Cleveland, Chubb 16-87, Beckham 2-15. San Francisco, Breida 11-114, Coleman 16-97, Mostert 7-34, Kittle 1-18, Goodwin 1-15, Garoppolo 4-(minus 3).

PASSING_Cleveland, Beckham 1-1-0-20, Mayfield 8-22-2-100, Gilbert 0-1-0-0. San Francisco, Garoppolo 20-29-0-181.

RECEIVING_Cleveland, Landry 4-75, Beckham 2-27, Chubb 1-12, D'.Johnson 1-6, D.Harris 1-0. San Francisco, Kittle 6-70, Goodwin 3-41, Breida 3-15, Bourne 2-24, Juszczyk 2-20, Dwelley 2-(minus 3), Pettis 1-11, Samuel 1-3.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_San Francisco, Gould 47, Gould 52.