Brown scores 21 to lead Missouri past Texas A&M 70-66
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Kobe Brown made two free throws with 9 seconds remaining and finished with 21 points to help Missouri hold off Texas A&M 70-66 on Saturday.
Brown sank 5 of 9 shots from the floor and made 11 of 12 free throws for the Tigers (9-13, 3-6 Southeastern Conference). He added six rebounds, six assists and blocked two shots. Jarron Coleman had 12 points on 4-of-8 shooting from 3-point range. Amari Davis and reserve Ronnie DeGray III scored 10 apiece.