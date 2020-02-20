Brown scores 19, Bradley holds off Missouri St. 83-79 in OT

PEIORIA, Ill. (AP) — Darrell Brown had 19 points to lead five Bradley players in double figures as the Braves edged past Missouri State 83-79 in overtime on Wednesday night.

Elijah Childs added 15 points for the Braves. Ville Tahvanainen chipped in 12, Koch Bar scored 11 and Ja'Shon Henry had 10. Childs also had 10 rebounds.

Childs' two free throws with 37 seconds left in overtime gave Bradley an 81-79 lead and Henry's dunk with five seconds left capped the scoring.

Lamont West had 20 points and three blocks for the Bears (13-15, 7-8 Missouri Valley Conference). Josh Hall added 17 points and nine rebounds. Keandre Cook had 13 points.

The Braves improve to 2-0 against the Bears this season. Bradley defeated Missouri State 91-78 on Jan. 15.

Bradley (19-9, 10-5) plays at Valparaiso on Saturday. Missouri State plays Loyola of Chicago at home on Saturday.

