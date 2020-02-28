Brown leads Murray St. past E. Kentucky 74-62

MURRAY, Ken. (AP) — Tevin Brown had 21 points and 10 rebounds as Murray State won its 14th consecutive home game, defeating Eastern Kentucky 74-62 on Thursday night. KJ Williams added 20 points for the Racers. Williams also had 14 rebounds.

Jaiveon Eaves had 14 points for Murray State (21-8, 14-3 Ohio Valley Conference). Devin Gilmore added eight rebounds.

Jomaru Brown had 24 points for the Colonels (14-16, 11-6). He also had eight turnovers but only two assists. Michael Moreno added 11 points. Tre King had seven rebounds.

Ty Taylor, who was second on the Colonels in scoring coming into the matchup with 13 points per game, was held to only five points on 2-of-11 shooting.

Murray State finishes out the regular season against Austin Peay at home on Saturday. Eastern Kentucky finishes out the regular season against Morehead State at home on Saturday.

