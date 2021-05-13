Brooks scores 30 as Grizzlies overcome Kings 116-110 CLAY BAILEY, Associated Press May 13, 2021 Updated: May 13, 2021 10:59 p.m.
1 of14 Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks (24) shoots against Sacramento Kings center Richaun Holmes (22) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, May 13, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. Brandon Dill/AP Show More Show Less
2 of14 Sacramento Kings guard Delon Wright (55) shoots against Memphis Grizzlies center Jonas Valanciunas (17) and forward Dillon Brooks in the second half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, May 13, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. Brandon Dill/AP Show More Show Less 3 of14
4 of14 Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield (24) handles the ball against Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks (24) in the second half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, May 13, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. Brandon Dill/AP Show More Show Less
5 of14 Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke blocks a shot by Sacramento Kings center Damian Jones (15) as guard Justin James (10) and forward Dillon Brooks (24) look on in the second half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, May 13, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. Brandon Dill/AP Show More Show Less 6 of14
7 of14 Sacramento Kings guard Justin James (10) shoots against Memphis Grizzlies center Jonas Valanciunas (17) as forward Kyle Anderson (1) and center Damian Jones (15) move for position in the second half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, May 13, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. Brandon Dill/AP Show More Show Less
8 of14 Sacramento Kings guard Delon Wright (55) looks to shoot against Memphis Grizzlies forwards Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) and Kyle Anderson (1) in the second half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, May 13, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. Brandon Dill/AP Show More Show Less 9 of14
10 of14 Sacramento Kings guard Justin James (10) drives against Memphis Grizzlies forward Kyle Anderson (1) in the second half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, May 13, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. Brandon Dill/AP Show More Show Less
11 of14 Sacramento Kings guard Terence Davis (9) drives against Memphis Grizzlies center Jonas Valanciunas (17) in the second half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, May 13, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. Brandon Dill/AP Show More Show Less 12 of14
13 of14 Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield (24) shoots against Memphis Grizzlies center Xavier Tillman (2) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, May 13, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. Brandon Dill/AP Show More Show Less
14 of14
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Dillon Brooks scored 30 points and the Memphis Grizzlies used a late rally to defeat the Sacramento Kings 116-110 on Thursday night in the first of a back-to-back between the teams.
Jonas Valanciunas had 24 points and 13 rebounds for Memphis, Kyle Anderson added 14 points, and Ja Morant had 12 points, seven rebounds and eight assists.