Brooklyn Nets Stax

AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Durant 36 36.5 379-729 .520 67-180 228-255 .894 1053 29.3
Irving 14 36.2 127-281 .452 35-95 49-53 .925 338 24.1
Curry 1 32.0 10-18 .556 3-8 0-0 .000 23 23.0
Harden 44 37.0 292-706 .414 102-307 304-350 .869 990 22.5
Aldridge 37 22.8 215-384 .560 12-38 61-71 .859 503 13.6
Mills 56 31.0 264-618 .427 179-428 38-43 .884 745 13.3
Harris 14 30.2 56-124 .452 41-88 5-6 .833 158 11.3
Drummond 1 24.0 4-7 .571 0-0 3-4 .750 11 11.0
Thomas 46 19.1 167-373 .448 37-136 58-71 .817 429 9.3
Claxton 25 21.2 99-155 .639 0-0 30-53 .566 228 9.1
Edwards 26 25.5 71-173 .410 30-87 8-10 .800 180 6.9
Griffin 46 18.5 117-281 .416 29-126 50-68 .735 313 6.8
Brown 48 20.9 128-262 .489 13-39 35-48 .729 304 6.3
Sharpe 29 12.8 80-140 .571 1-4 21-37 .568 182 6.3
Bembry 48 19.8 121-213 .568 15-36 21-35 .600 278 5.8
Johnson 42 19.0 105-215 .488 14-52 16-36 .444 240 5.7
Duke 18 16.2 35-94 .372 9-32 16-19 .842 95 5.3
Carter 44 11.9 52-160 .325 39-116 6-8 .750 149 3.4
Millsap 24 11.3 32-85 .376 6-27 12-17 .706 82 3.4
Galloway 4 14.5 5-13 .385 2-8 0-0 .000 12 3.0
Ennis 2 7.0 2-7 .286 1-2 0-0 .000 5 2.5
Harrison 2 11.5 2-6 .333 0-2 0-0 .000 4 2.0
Gabriel 1 1.0 0-0 .000 0-0 0-0 .000 0 0.0
TEAM 57 240.9 2363-5044 .468 635-1811 961-1184 .812 6322 110.9
OPPONENTS 57 240.9 2317-5174 .448 683-2067 996-1242 .802 6313 110.8

___

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Durant 20 247 267 7.4 207 5.8 68 1 28 107 34
Irving 8 59 67 4.8 75 5.4 34 0 15 34 9
Curry 0 7 7 7.0 5 5.0 3 0 0 4 0
Harden 42 309 351 8.0 447 10.2 105 0 56 212 31
Aldridge 56 154 210 5.7 31 .8 66 0 13 37 40
Mills 13 110 123 2.2 145 2.6 83 0 39 54 15
Harris 5 51 56 4.0 14 1.0 31 0 7 16 2
Drummond 3 6 9 9.0 4 4.0 5 0 2 2 1
Thomas 9 108 117 2.5 58 1.3 45 0 25 38 7
Claxton 55 85 140 5.6 21 .8 56 0 12 18 28
Edwards 27 88 115 4.4 16 .6 54 0 22 29 17
Griffin 55 150 205 4.5 95 2.1 82 0 25 24 12
Brown 56 149 205 4.3 61 1.3 111 0 49 32 27
Sharpe 78 74 152 5.2 15 .5 60 0 10 29 15
Bembry 38 114 152 3.2 60 1.3 104 0 47 30 25
Johnson 40 106 146 3.5 80 1.9 100 0 21 30 15
Duke 29 33 62 3.4 15 .8 31 0 12 8 6
Carter 8 53 61 1.4 43 1.0 43 0 14 20 10
Millsap 29 60 89 3.7 24 1.0 48 0 5 11 11
Galloway 1 7 8 2.0 5 1.3 5 0 0 5 0
Ennis 2 3 5 2.5 0 .0 0 0 1 0 1
Harrison 1 3 4 2.0 3 1.5 3 0 1 2 1
Gabriel 0 1 1 1.0 0 .0 0 0 0 0 0
TEAM 575 1977 2552 44.8 1424 25.0 1137 1 404 790 307
OPPONENTS 638 1920 2558 44.9 1347 23.6 1098 2 441 748 291
