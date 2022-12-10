Brooklyn 136, Indiana 133

Edwards 3-9 0-0 6, Morris 4-7 6-6 15, Sharpe 8-13 4-5 20, Mills 10-20 1-2 24, Sumner 7-13 6-7 21, Watanabe 4-10 1-2 10, Duke Jr. 3-8 1-4 7, Thomas 13-20 4-6 33, Williams 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 52-100 23-32 136.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason