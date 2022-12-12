Brooklyn 112, Washington 100

Durant 11-17 5-5 30, Harris 5-9 0-0 11, Claxton 4-4 1-2 9, Irving 7-17 7-7 24, Simmons 5-9 0-0 10, Ma.Morris 1-2 0-0 2, Warren 6-10 0-0 12, Watanabe 1-6 0-0 2, Curry 1-7 0-0 3, Sumner 2-4 0-0 4, Thomas 1-4 3-4 5. Totals 44-89 16-18 112.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason