Brooklyn 109, Toronto 105

Anunoby 3-9 2-2 10, Barnes 7-14 2-2 17, Siakam 15-21 5-9 37, Trent Jr. 6-16 0-0 14, VanVleet 7-11 0-0 18, Achiuwa 1-6 2-3 4, Banton 2-4 0-0 4, Young 0-1 0-0 0, Koloko 0-2 1-2 1. Totals 41-84 12-18 105.

BROOKLYN (109)

Durant 8-18 8-10 27, O'Neale 2-7 2-2 7, Claxton 8-11 3-8 19, Irving 11-24 3-3 30, Simmons 3-5 0-0 6, Morris 1-4 0-0 3, Harris 1-3 0-0 3, Sharpe 2-3 0-2 4, Mills 2-5 4-4 10. Totals 38-80 20-29 109.

Toronto 24 28 27 26 105
Brooklyn 28 21 29 31 109
3-Point Goals_Toronto 11-28 (VanVleet 4-6, Anunoby 2-4, Siakam 2-6, Trent Jr. 2-7, Barnes 1-2, Achiuwa 0-1, Banton 0-1, Young 0-1), Brooklyn 13-35 (Irving 5-13, Durant 3-9, Mills 2-4, Harris 1-2, Morris 1-3, O'Neale 1-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Toronto 41 (Siakam 12), Brooklyn 44 (Claxton 11). Assists_Toronto 25 (Siakam 11), Brooklyn 26 (Simmons 8). Total Fouls_Toronto 21, Brooklyn 19. A_17,732 (17,732)

