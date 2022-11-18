Brooklyn 109, Portland 107

Durant 13-22 8-10 35, O'Neale 5-14 0-0 11, Claxton 5-8 1-2 11, Harris 5-12 1-1 15, Sumner 0-0 0-0 0, Simmons 6-6 3-4 15, Watanabe 5-7 5-6 20, Curry 0-5 0-0 0, Mills 1-2 0-0 2, Thomas 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 40-79 18-23 109.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason