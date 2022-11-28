Brooklyn 109, Orlando 102

Bol 10-15 1-3 24, Houstan 1-4 0-0 3, Banchero 9-17 5-10 24, F.Wagner 8-16 2-3 21, G.Harris 7-12 1-1 19, Schofield 1-2 0-0 3, M.Wagner 0-2 2-2 2, Hampton 1-7 0-0 2, K.Harris 1-5 2-3 4. Totals 38-80 13-22 102.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason