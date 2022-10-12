Brooklyn 107, Milwaukee 97

Durant 7-17 3-4 19, O'Neale 3-4 0-0 7, Claxton 7-8 2-6 16, Irving 8-19 3-4 23, Simmons 3-5 1-4 7, Edwards 0-2 0-0 0, Morris 2-4 0-0 4, Watanabe 2-3 0-0 6, Sharpe 5-6 1-1 11, Duke Jr. 0-1 0-0 0, Mills 1-5 0-0 2, Thomas 5-10 1-1 11, Williams 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 43-84 12-22 107.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason