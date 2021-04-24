Brooke Henderson wins LA Open for 10th LPGA Tour title April 24, 2021 Updated: April 24, 2021 9:38 p.m.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Brooke Henderson rallied to win the HUGEL Air Premia LA Open on Saturday for her 10th LPGA Tour title, chipping in for birdie on the par-3 12th in an early back-nine burst and getting up-and-down for par on the last.
Four strokes behind leader Jessica Korda and three back of top-ranked Jin Young Ko entering the sunny, breezy day at Wilshire Country Club, Henderson closed with her second straight 4-under 67 for a one-stroke victory over Korda.