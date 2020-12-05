Britton, Cole, Castro, Lindor, Semien join union top panel

NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees pitchers Zack Britton and Gerrit Cole, free agent catcher Jason Castro, Cleveland shortstop Francisco Lindor and free agent shortstop Marcus Semien were elected Friday to the executive subcommittee of the Major League Baseball Players Association.

They join St. Louis pitcher Andrew Miller, free agent pitcher James Paxton and Washington pitcher Max Scherzer on the union’s highest-ranking member body.

The newcomers replace Elvis Andrus, Cory Gearrin, Chris Iannetta, Collin McHugh and Daniel Murphy on the executive subcommittee.

Lindor and Semien were elected alternate association player representatives, Britton a pension committee representative, and Cole an alternate pension committee representatives.

Britton, Cole, Paxton and Scherzer are clients of agent Scott Boras. Semien is represented by the Wasserman agency, Lindor by SportsMeter, Miller by Frontline Athlete Management and Castro by ISE Baseball.

Cole at $324 million over eight years and Scherzer at $210 million over six seasons are among baseball's highest-paid players.

Britton has a $53 million, three-year deal and Miller a $34.5 million, three-year contract. Lindor is eligible for arbitration after making $17.5 million. Semien had a $13 million salary last season, Paxton $12.5 million and Castro $6.85 million.

