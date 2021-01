LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — San Antonio Brinson scored 25 points with eight rebounds as NJIT beat UMass Lowell 73-67 on Saturday for its second straight win in its new conference.

Dylan O’Hearn added 15 points for NJIT (3-2, 2-1 America East Conference), which bumped off defending champion and preseason favorite Vermont on a Brinson putback with one-tenth of a second left in double overtime Monday.