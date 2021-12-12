Brink scores career-high 25, No. 4 Stanford beats Pacific

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Cameron Brink scored a career-high 25 points to go with 11 rebounds and four blocked shots, and No. 4 Stanford ran away from Pacific in the third quarter for a 91-62 win Sunday.

Lexie Hull added 16 points and three blocks for the Cardinal (6-2). She scored nine during Stanford's 25-point third quarter.

Dynamic freshman guard Anaya James scored 18 points and Sam Ashby added 11 points for Pacific (2-7). The young Tigers dropped their sixth straight game after losing the previous two by a combined seven points — 80-77 in overtime to Nevada last Saturday and 76-72 at Oregon State on Dec. 1.

The Cardinal, pushing the tempo and working to make the extra pass, hit 9 of their first 12 shots and used a 19-2 run to build a 24-7 lead.

After a basket by James 2:27 before halftime, Pacific didn't score again before intermission and trailed 45-34 at the break. Ashby made all three of her 3-point tries in the first half to help keep the Tigers close.

Stanford shot just 7 for 26 from 3-point range, with Hannah Jump going 3 for 10 to finish with 12 points. Brink, a sophomore, shot 12 of 16.

Pacific center Elizabeth Elliott, another talented freshman, scored 12 points before fouling out.

BIG PICTURE

Pacific: James notched her third game in the last four scoring 18 or more points. ... Pacific made five 3-pointers in the first half to Stanford's 4 of 10 from deep. ... The Tigers committed 19 turnovers leading to 23 Stanford points and were outrebounded 50-27, including 12-2 in the opening quarter in falling behind 30-18. ... Pacific fell to 0-5 on the road.

Stanford: Hull's twin sister, Lacie, had three of her team's 11 steals. ... Stanford blocked 10 shots in all, matching a season high after also swatting 10 in a 61-56 home defeat to Texas on Nov. 14. ... The Cardinal briefly trailed in the game but then led by as many as 17 in the opening quarter. ... Former Stanford star Nneka Ogwumike sat courtside on the baseline and waved during a first-quarter timeout when announced and shown on the big screen.

UP NEXT

Pacific: At UNLV on Saturday.

Stanford: Hosts UC Davis on Wednesday night.

