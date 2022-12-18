Brink delivers on both ends, Stanford rallies past Tennessee

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Cameron Brink had 21 points, a season-best 17 rebounds, six blocked shots to match her career high and a key 3-pointer before the third-quarter buzzer that gave Stanford much-needed momentum, and the second-ranked Cardinal rallied past Tennessee 77-70 on Sunday.

Haley Jones contributed 19 points and 12 rebounds while Hannah Jump scored 19 points and knocked down a decisive 3 with 1:15 left as Stanford (11-1) overcame long scoring lapses coming off a two-week break for final exams to win its sixth straight.

Jordan Horston had 19 points and 10 rebounds, Rickea Jackson scored 14 points while Sara Puckett added 11 with three 3s for Tennessee (7-6), which had won three straight and five of six.

The Cardinal went 6 minutes, 8 seconds without a field goal in the third then Brink's 3 to end the period put Stanford just five points down heading into the final 10 minutes. Her layup with 7:58 to play put Stanford ahead 59-58 then Jump hit from deep the next time down.

Brink grabbed seven of her rebounds and blocked two shots in the first quarter. But Stanford missed seven straight shots in the third quarter going more than four minutes without scoring as Tennessee capitalized with an 10-0 run. Brink returned to the floor with 3:37 left in the third and hit two free throws at 3:04 to end the drought.

Stanford won the fourth straight in this rivalry. The Cardinal's lone loss this season came to No. 1 South Carolina 76-71 in overtime on Nov. 20 — then Tennessee became only the second team to reach 70 points against Stanford so far.

Puckett hit consecutive 3-pointers midway through the opening quarter as Tennessee grabbed a 10-6 lead. But the Lady Vols missed seven of eight shots late in the period and Jump got going.

REUNION TIME

At halftime, Stanford honored the 1992 national champion team 30 years later. The program has three national titles: 1990, 1992 and 2021.

BIG PICTURE

Tennessee: The Lady Vols played a clean game with just five turnovers while scoring 21 points off Stanford's 14 turnovers. ... Tennessee, which is 7-10 all-time at Stanford, received an administrative technical foul with 5:21 left in the first. ... Horston — 1,092 points, 561 rebounds, 376 assists — is trying to become only the fourth Lady Vols player to reach 1,000 points, 500 rebounds and 400 assists. ... F Jasmine Franklin fouled out with 3:11 remaining.

Stanford: Brink has blocked six shots six times in her career. ... The Cardinal held a 54-37 rebounding advantage. ... Stanford shot 1 of 7 from deep in the first half and 5 for 20 overall. Brink, Jones and Jump combined to shoot 21 of 40. The rest of the team was 6 for 24, with Brooke Demetre missing all six of her attempts including five 3s.

UP NEXT

Tennessee: The Lady Vols have an extended holiday break before hosting Wofford College on Dec. 27.

Stanford: Hosts Creighton on Tuesday night in the final nonconference game before opening Pac-12 play vs. Bay Area rival California at home on Friday.

