Brett Dumais leads Foran Lions

Coach Pete Jambor’s Lions competed in the Southern Connecticut Conference Developmental Meet held at the Floyd Little Athletic Center in New Haven on Dec. 23.

Brett Dumais was third in the pole vault at 11-06. Kevin Mason tied for 14th (7-06).

The 4x800-meter relay team of Basit Iddriss, Luke Ardolino, Thomas Kummer and James Rodrigues placed 14th with a time of (10:27.69).

Anthony Capua was 17th in the long jump at 17-09.25. David Grant-Eckhart was 28th (16-10). Rob Wainman was 57th (13-00) and Connor Rowe 58th (12-10).

Iddriss was 18th in the 600-meter run in 1:37.54. Rodrigues was 37th (1:42.94) and Huebner 50th (1:44.79).

Dumais placed 21st in the 55-meter hurdles (9.65). Huebner was 32nd (10:52) and Josh Cummings 45th (12:41).

David Torgerson threw the shot put 35-06 to place 21st. Daniel Thanas was 31st (33-03.50).

Blaize Scott-Purdy placed 23rd in the 55-meter hurdles with a time of 7:04. Dylan Fernandez (7:47), Thanas (7:48) and Capua (7:48) were next best for the Lions.

Fernandez, Huebner, Grant-Eckhart and Scott-Purdy took 28th in the 4x200-meter relay (1:47.86). The Lions’ B team of Owen Kepshire, John Barile, Kevin Chen and Vince Buckley took 52nd (2:02.30). The C team of John Ross, Rowe, Trevor Saccone and Andrew Richetelli finished 57th (2:07.43).

Kummer placed 28th in the 1,000-meter run with a time of 3:02.56. Ardolino was 65th (3:17.01) and Damon Downs 76th (3:21.93).

Downs led the Lions in the 3,200-meter run with a time of 12:28.61, good for 57th.