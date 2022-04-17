Brazilian Standings

|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Corinthians
|2
|2
|0
|0
|6
|1
|6
|Santos
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|4
|Fluminense
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|4
|Sao Paulo
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
|3
|America Mineiro
|2
|1
|0
|1
|4
|2
|3
|Coritiba
|2
|1
|0
|1
|4
|2
|3
|Atletico Mineiro
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|Ceara SC CE
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|3
|Cuiaba Esporte Clube MT
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Avai FC SC
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|3
|3
|Red Bull Bragantino SP
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|1
|Flamengo
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|AC Goianiense GO
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|Palmeiras
|2
|0
|1
|1
|3
|4
|1
|EC Juventude RS
|2
|0
|1
|1
|3
|6
|1
|Goias EC GO
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|4
|1
|Fortaleza EC CE
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Botafogo
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|0
|Internacional
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|Atletico Paranaense
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|0
___