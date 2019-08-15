Braves 6, Mets 4

New York Atlanta ab r h bi ab r h bi A.Rsrio ss 5 1 4 1 Acn Jr. rf 4 0 1 1 J..Dvis lf 4 0 2 2 Albies 2b 4 0 1 1 S.Lugo p 0 0 0 0 F.Frman 1b 4 0 0 0 Avilan p 0 0 0 0 Dnldson 3b 2 2 1 0 Familia p 0 0 0 0 Duvall lf 3 1 1 0 Gllorme ph 1 0 1 1 Camargo ss 4 1 1 0 P.Alnso 1b 4 0 0 0 Incarte cf 3 1 2 2 W.Ramos c 4 0 1 0 Flowers c 4 0 1 1 Cnforto rf 4 0 0 0 Keuchel p 2 0 0 0 T.Frzer 3b 4 0 0 0 Newcomb p 0 0 0 0 Tejada 2b 4 0 0 0 Ch.Mrtn p 0 0 0 0 Lagares cf 4 1 1 0 Joyce ph 1 1 0 1 Matz p 3 1 2 0 S.Grene p 0 0 0 0 Altherr lf 0 0 0 0 Mlancon p 0 0 0 0 Panik ph 1 1 1 0 Blevins p 0 0 0 0 Totals 38 4 12 4 Totals 31 6 8 6

New York 000 000 202—4 Atlanta 010 000 50x—6

E_Camargo (7). DP_New York 1, Atlanta 2. LOB_New York 10, Atlanta 5. 2B_Panik (18), Inciarte (10). SB_J..Davis (2).

IP H R ER BB SO New York Matz 6 2 1 1 1 5 S.Lugo L,5-3 BS,5 1-3 5 5 5 1 0 Avilan 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 Familia 1 0 0 0 2 2 Atlanta Keuchel 6 5 0 0 2 7 Newcomb H,12 2-3 1 1 1 0 0 Ch.Martin W,1-3 BS,2 1-3 2 1 1 0 0 S.Greene 1 0 0 0 0 1 Melancon 2-3 4 2 2 0 1 Blevins S,1-1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_by Keuchel (P.Alonso). WP_Keuchel 3.

Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, James Hoye; Second, Kerwin Danley; Third, Tom Woodring.

T_3:15. A_23,582 (41,149).