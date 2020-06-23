Brady continues group workouts despite NFLPA recommendation

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady continues to prepare for his first season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, working out with teammates at a private school despite a union recommendation that players not conduct any more group practices before training camp.

The six-time Super Bowl champion was joined on the field Tuesday by a group of teammates that included tight end Rob Gronkowski, quarterbacks Blaine Gabbert and Ryan Griffin, center Ryan Jensen, cornerback Jamel Dean and safety Mike Edwards.

With NFL training facilities still closed to players because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Brady has been leading small voluntary workouts near downtown Tampa for much of the past month.

The latest session came just three days after the Bucs confirmed an unspecified number of “individuals” tested positive for COVID-19 at the team's training center.

The same day, NFL Players Association medial director Dr. Thom Mayer, recommended all NFL players refrain from working out in group settings until training camp begins next month.

“It is our consensus medical opinion that in light of the increase in COVID-19 cases in certain states that no players should be engaged in practicing together in private workouts," Mayer said.

The Bucs did not release the number or names of people who tested positive at the team’s headquarters.

“We immediately activated our COVID-19 Response Plan and vacated the affected areas, which will remain closed until extensive sanitization is completed,” the team said in a statement. “The individuals who may have been exposed have already been notified and are following the established protocols which include a 14-day quarantine period.”

The club added the building would remain open for some employees and “all essential operations are continuing in preparation for the 2020 season.”

