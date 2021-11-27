Bradley Beal scores 26 points, Wizards beat Mavs 120-114

DALLAS (AP) — Bradley Beal scored 26 points, Kyle Kuzma had 10 of his 22 in the fourth quarter and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scored the clinching four points in the closing seconds in the Washington Wizards' 120-114 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday night.

Luka Doncic had 33 points and 10 rebounds for the Mavericks. They for only the second time in eight home games.

After Tim Hardaway Jr.’s 3-pointer pulled Dallas to 114-112 with 49.4 seconds left, Caldwell-Pope answered with a 16-foot jump shot. Doncic hit a jumper with 23.6, making the score 116-112, and Caldwell-Pope began to dribble out the clock before being fouled by Maxi Kleber with 10.5 seconds to play.

Caldwell-Pope hit both free throws, and Kuzma added two more with 0.7 seconds left after being fouled in the backcourt by Kristaps Porzingis after Doncic’s 30-foot 3-pointer bounded off the rim.

Caldwell-Pope finished with 16 points. Daniel Gafford added 14 points and 10 rebounds.

The Wizards completed a back-to-back after winning by two points at Oklahoma City on Friday night.

They played without starting point guard Spencer Dinwiddie, who has not yet played the second half of a back-to-back this season after having surgery to repair an ACL in January.

Trey Burke scored a season-high 14 points off the bench for Dallas. Porzingis and Kleber had 13 each, a season high for Kleber that he reached in the first half.

TIP-INS

Wizards: Beal’s 17 points in the first half fell four short of the team high by Dinwiddie in the 153-134 overtime win over Indiana in the season’s second half on Oct. 22. … Montrezl Harrell hit only his second 3-pointer of the season early in the fourth quarter when forced to heave one up with the shot clock almost expired.

Mavericks: The Mavericks were missing reserve guards Jalen Brunson, who missed the second half of Tuesday’s game with an injured left foot, and Frank Ntilikina, who missed his second consecutive game with a right calf strain.

UP NEXT

Wizards: At San Antonio on Monday night.

Mavericks: Host Cleveland on Monday night.

