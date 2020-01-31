Bradley Beal's 34 points lead Wizards over Hornets 121-107

Recommended Video:

WASHINGTON (AP) — Bradley Beal had 34 points, nine rebounds and nine assists after he was snubbed for an All-Star selection, and the Washington Wizards beat the Charlotte Hornets 121-107 on Thursday night.

Miles Bridges led Charlotte with 23 points. Terry Rozier had 21. The Hornets have lost nine of 10 and 15 of 18.

Beal, who had been named to the All-Star Game the previous two years, failed to make the East team as a reserve in results that were revealed shortly before game time.

He was 5 for 10 from 3-point range, and his fifth 3 came in the middle of a 13-0 run that gave Washington an 82-74 lead with 1:41 to play in the third quarter. Beal also made 13 of 14 from the free-throw line and scored more than 30 for the fifth straight game.

Thomas Bryant scored 21 points, Isaiah Thomas had 18 and Troy Brown Jr. scored 12 for Washington, which began a six-game homestand.

TIP-INS

Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier (3) goes to the basket past Washington Wizards center Thomas Bryant (13) and forward Davis Bertans (42) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, in Washington. less Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier (3) goes to the basket past Washington Wizards center Thomas Bryant (13) and forward Davis Bertans (42) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 30, ... more Photo: Nick Wass, AP Photo: Nick Wass, AP Image 1 of / 8 Caption Close Bradley Beal's 34 points lead Wizards over Hornets 121-107 1 / 8 Back to Gallery

Hornets: Just two of their wins have come against teams that are above .500. ... Scored 107 points against Washington, which allowed 303 points in its previous two games. ... F P.J. Washington, who had 15 points, left in the third quarter with a sprained right ankle.

Wizards: F Rui Hachimura, who hasn't played for the last 22 games with a groin injury, could play Saturday against Brooklyn, coach Scott Brooks said. “I don't know if he's going to start right away,” Brooks said. “If things keep going well, the way (they) have been, there's a great chance.” Brooks will make a decision after Friday's practice. ... C Moe Wagner, who hasn't played since Dec. 10 with a sprained left ankle, could return sometime next week, Brooks said. ... F Davis Bertans was assessed a technical foul in the third quarter. ... Beal was also called for a technical late in the fourth quarter.

UP NEXT

Hornets: At San Antonio on Saturday.

Wizards: Host Brooklyn on Saturday.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports