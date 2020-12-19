Boutte's record day lifts LSU past Ole Miss, 53-48 BRETT MARTEL, AP Sports Writer Dec. 19, 2020 Updated: Dec. 19, 2020 10:07 p.m.
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Good thing for Kayshon Boutte and LSU that the freshman receiver decided his twisted ankle didn't hurt enough to duck out of a chilly rain and into the locker room during the tense final minutes of a clash with rival Mississippi.
Boutte turned an 11-yard crossing route into a zig-zagging, tackle-breaking, go-ahead, 45-yard touchdown with 1:30 left — a play that also gave him the LSU record for yards receiving in a game.