Skip to main content
Sports

Boston U. 96, Johnson & Wales (RI) 51

Phang 1-3 0-1 2, Davis 1-2 0-2 2, Rasberry 5-19 0-2 13, Williams 4-8 0-0 9, Zangerle 6-17 1-2 15, Duke 1-6 0-2 2, Fiorito 2-6 0-0 4, T.Jones 1-1 0-0 2, Shaw-Glen 0-0 0-0 0, Rogers 0-1 0-0 0, Botolino 0-1 2-2 2. Totals 21-64 3-11 51.

BOSTON U. (2-1)

Zink 2-7 0-0 4, Brittain-Watts 4-5 2-2 11, Harper 2-5 0-0 5, Tynen 4-6 0-0 9, Whyte 5-6 0-0 12, Brewster 1-3 1-2 3, Chimezie 3-4 0-0 6, Morales 4-6 0-0 11, Tate 3-5 0-0 9, Landrum 5-5 2-2 12, C.Jones 2-8 0-0 6, Nobili 2-4 0-0 5, Roy 1-2 0-2 3, Quinn 0-1 0-0 0, Uzoegbu 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 38-68 5-8 96.

Halftime_Boston U. 45-23. 3-Point Goals_Johnson & Wales (RI) 6-23 (Rasberry 3-10, Zangerle 2-7, Williams 1-3, Duke 0-1, Fiorito 0-1, Rogers 0-1), Boston U. 15-34 (Morales 3-4, Tate 3-5, Whyte 2-3, C.Jones 2-7, Brittain-Watts 1-2, Roy 1-2, Tynen 1-2, Nobili 1-3, Harper 1-4, Quinn 0-1, Uzoegbu 0-1). Rebounds_Johnson & Wales (RI) 27 (Rasberry 6), Boston U. 42 (Zink, Brittain-Watts, Brewster, Chimezie 5). Assists_Johnson & Wales (RI) 10 (Rasberry, Williams, Duke 2), Boston U. 22 (Brittain-Watts 6). Total Fouls_Johnson & Wales (RI) 11, Boston U. 11. A_480 (1,800).

More for you
Written By