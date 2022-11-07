Boston U. 72, Northeastern 63

Doherty 3-4 0-0 6, Stucke 0-1 0-0 0, McClintock 3-6 0-0 8, Telfort 8-16 7-8 26, Woods 1-5 2-2 5, Troutman 3-11 6-8 13, King 0-2 0-0 0, Metcalf 0-0 3-4 3, Cormier 0-0 2-4 2, Nwagha 0-2 0-0 0, Pridgen 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 18-49 20-26 63.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason