Boston U. 67, Dartmouth 59

Adelekun 5-8 0-1 11, Haskins 1-4 0-0 2, Neskovic 4-9 0-0 10, Johnson 3-7 3-3 9, Robinson 3-6 0-0 7, Mitchell-Day 1-3 0-2 2, Williams 2-5 0-1 4, Myrthil 0-4 0-0 0, Krystkowiak 2-4 3-5 8, McRae 1-2 0-0 2, Munro 2-3 0-0 4, Blaufeld 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-56 6-12 59.

BOSTON U. (7-5)

Zink 2-4 0-0 4, Brittain-Watts 2-4 0-0 5, Harper 3-13 2-2 10, Tynen 3-6 0-0 8, Whyte 6-11 4-4 18, Chimezie 1-3 0-0 2, Morales 1-3 0-0 3, Jones 3-4 0-0 7, Brewster 3-5 1-2 8, Tate 1-5 0-0 2, Nobili 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-58 7-8 67.

Halftime_Boston U. 33-25. 3-Point Goals_Dartmouth 5-19 (Neskovic 2-3, Adelekun 1-1, Krystkowiak 1-3, Robinson 1-3, Blaufeld 0-1, Johnson 0-1, Mitchell-Day 0-1, Myrthil 0-1, Williams 0-2, Haskins 0-3), Boston U. 10-22 (Tynen 2-2, Whyte 2-3, Harper 2-7, Brittain-Watts 1-1, Brewster 1-2, Jones 1-2, Morales 1-3, Tate 0-2). Rebounds_Dartmouth 34 (Adelekun 8), Boston U. 27 (Morales 5). Assists_Dartmouth 6 (Robinson 2), Boston U. 12 (Tynen 4). Total Fouls_Dartmouth 11, Boston U. 16. A_655 (1,800).

