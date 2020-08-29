https://www.milfordmirror.com/sports/article/Boston-Team-Stax-15525104.php
Boston Team Stax
|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.253
|.316
|1135
|150
|287
|65
|6
|39
|143
|95
|295
|10
|5
|26
|Plawecki
|.333
|.371
|33
|2
|11
|2
|0
|0
|6
|1
|5
|0
|0
|1
|Moreland
|.328
|.430
|67
|14
|22
|4
|0
|8
|21
|11
|18
|0
|0
|1
|Araúz
|.308
|.325
|39
|4
|12
|2
|0
|0
|5
|1
|6
|0
|0
|2
|Bogaerts
|.295
|.355
|112
|18
|33
|7
|0
|7
|20
|11
|25
|3
|0
|1
|Verdugo
|.295
|.358
|112
|20
|33
|8
|0
|5
|12
|10
|26
|3
|0
|3
|Pillar
|.268
|.322
|112
|18
|30
|6
|2
|4
|13
|8
|23
|1
|1
|0
|Peraza
|.253
|.306
|91
|11
|23
|7
|1
|0
|4
|4
|11
|0
|1
|5
|Vázquez
|.252
|.286
|107
|12
|27
|5
|0
|4
|12
|5
|30
|1
|0
|0
|Bradley Jr.
|.245
|.308
|94
|10
|23
|4
|0
|2
|11
|9
|24
|0
|1
|0
|Chavis
|.231
|.275
|65
|6
|15
|1
|2
|2
|7
|3
|30
|1
|0
|1
|Devers
|.216
|.263
|125
|16
|27
|8
|1
|4
|16
|6
|39
|0
|0
|9
|Martinez
|.207
|.295
|116
|14
|24
|10
|0
|3
|15
|14
|31
|0
|0
|0
|Lin
|.130
|.167
|23
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|0
|0
|2
|Benintendi
|.103
|.314
|39
|4
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|11
|17
|1
|2
|0
|Lucroy
|.000
|.000
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|11
|22
|6.08
|33
|33
|7
|287.1
|331
|204
|194
|55
|139
|279
|Hernandez
|1
|0
|0.00
|3
|0
|0
|4.2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|7
|Plawecki
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|0.2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Valdez
|1
|0
|0.90
|13
|0
|0
|20.0
|19
|5
|2
|1
|7
|20
|Workman
|0
|0
|4.05
|7
|0
|4
|6.2
|8
|3
|3
|0
|4
|8
|Brewer
|0
|2
|4.57
|10
|3
|0
|21.2
|23
|12
|11
|5
|12
|21
|Pérez
|2
|4
|4.58
|7
|7
|0
|35.1
|30
|19
|18
|5
|15
|24
|Brasier
|1
|0
|4.97
|13
|1
|0
|12.2
|14
|7
|7
|1
|6
|14
|Eovaldi
|2
|2
|4.98
|6
|6
|0
|34.1
|39
|19
|19
|7
|6
|33
|Barnes
|1
|2
|5.54
|13
|0
|3
|13.0
|11
|10
|8
|3
|10
|16
|Hembree
|2
|0
|5.59
|11
|0
|0
|9.2
|9
|6
|6
|2
|3
|10
|Weber
|0
|2
|6.00
|8
|3
|0
|24.0
|26
|16
|16
|6
|11
|11
|Stock
|0
|0
|6.23
|3
|0
|0
|4.1
|8
|4
|3
|0
|4
|5
|Osich
|0
|1
|6.28
|12
|1
|0
|14.1
|14
|10
|10
|6
|5
|19
|Brice
|1
|0
|6.89
|15
|1
|0
|15.2
|13
|12
|12
|3
|9
|19
|Covey
|0
|0
|7.11
|4
|0
|0
|6.1
|8
|5
|5
|0
|0
|4
|Godley
|0
|3
|7.29
|6
|5
|0
|21.0
|29
|17
|17
|5
|12
|21
|Mazza
|0
|1
|7.88
|3
|2
|0
|8.0
|15
|7
|7
|1
|5
|10
|Springs
|0
|1
|11.42
|6
|0
|0
|8.2
|18
|11
|11
|3
|2
|10
|Walden
|0
|1
|12.00
|9
|0
|0
|9.0
|14
|12
|12
|3
|8
|7
|Hart
|0
|1
|13.00
|3
|3
|0
|9.0
|17
|15
|13
|2
|10
|12
|Taylor
|0
|1
|13.50
|4
|0
|0
|3.1
|4
|5
|5
|1
|2
|3
|Hall
|0
|1
|15.43
|2
|1
|0
|4.2
|7
|8
|8
|1
|4
|5
|Peraza
|0
|0
|27.00
|1
|0
|0
|0.1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
