Boston Team Stax
|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.251
|.318
|1067
|143
|268
|61
|5
|37
|136
|94
|275
|8
|5
|24
|Moreland
|.350
|.458
|60
|14
|21
|4
|0
|8
|21
|11
|16
|0
|0
|1
|Plawecki
|.313
|.353
|32
|2
|10
|2
|0
|0
|6
|1
|5
|0
|0
|1
|Araúz
|.308
|.325
|39
|4
|12
|2
|0
|0
|5
|1
|6
|0
|0
|2
|Verdugo
|.291
|.360
|103
|18
|30
|8
|0
|5
|12
|10
|24
|2
|0
|3
|Bogaerts
|.276
|.342
|105
|17
|29
|6
|0
|6
|17
|11
|23
|2
|0
|1
|Vázquez
|.260
|.295
|100
|12
|26
|5
|0
|4
|12
|5
|29
|1
|0
|0
|Pillar
|.257
|.316
|105
|16
|27
|6
|1
|3
|11
|8
|22
|1
|1
|0
|Bradley Jr.
|.253
|.320
|87
|10
|22
|4
|0
|2
|10
|9
|22
|0
|1
|0
|Peraza
|.241
|.298
|87
|11
|21
|6
|1
|0
|4
|4
|10
|0
|1
|5
|Chavis
|.226
|.273
|62
|6
|14
|1
|2
|2
|7
|3
|28
|1
|0
|1
|Devers
|.222
|.272
|117
|16
|26
|7
|1
|4
|15
|6
|36
|0
|0
|8
|Martinez
|.213
|.306
|108
|13
|23
|9
|0
|3
|15
|14
|27
|0
|0
|0
|Lin
|.130
|.130
|23
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|0
|0
|2
|Benintendi
|.103
|.314
|39
|4
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|11
|17
|1
|2
|0
|Lucroy
|.000
|.000
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|10
|21
|6.05
|31
|31
|6
|269.1
|304
|191
|181
|52
|130
|266
|Hernandez
|1
|0
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|4.0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5
|Plawecki
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|0.2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Valdez
|1
|0
|0.98
|12
|0
|0
|18.1
|17
|5
|2
|1
|5
|17
|Pérez
|2
|3
|3.45
|6
|6
|0
|31.1
|22
|13
|12
|3
|15
|23
|Workman
|0
|0
|4.05
|7
|0
|4
|6.2
|8
|3
|3
|0
|4
|8
|Brewer
|0
|2
|4.57
|10
|3
|0
|21.2
|23
|12
|11
|5
|12
|21
|Eovaldi
|2
|2
|4.98
|6
|6
|0
|34.1
|39
|19
|19
|7
|6
|33
|Brasier
|0
|0
|5.56
|12
|1
|0
|11.1
|13
|7
|7
|1
|6
|13
|Hembree
|2
|0
|5.59
|11
|0
|0
|9.2
|9
|6
|6
|2
|3
|10
|Weber
|0
|2
|6.00
|8
|3
|0
|24.0
|26
|16
|16
|6
|11
|11
|Barnes
|1
|2
|6.00
|12
|0
|2
|12.0
|11
|10
|8
|3
|9
|15
|Mazza
|0
|1
|6.35
|2
|1
|0
|5.2
|9
|4
|4
|1
|3
|7
|Osich
|0
|1
|6.59
|11
|1
|0
|13.2
|13
|10
|10
|6
|5
|18
|Covey
|0
|0
|7.11
|4
|0
|0
|6.1
|8
|5
|5
|0
|0
|4
|Godley
|0
|3
|7.29
|6
|5
|0
|21.0
|29
|17
|17
|5
|12
|21
|Brice
|1
|0
|7.53
|14
|1
|0
|14.1
|12
|12
|12
|3
|8
|19
|Stock
|0
|0
|7.71
|2
|0
|0
|2.1
|5
|3
|2
|0
|3
|5
|Springs
|0
|1
|10.80
|5
|0
|0
|6.2
|14
|8
|8
|2
|2
|9
|Walden
|0
|1
|12.00
|9
|0
|0
|9.0
|14
|12
|12
|3
|8
|7
|Hart
|0
|1
|13.00
|3
|3
|0
|9.0
|17
|15
|13
|2
|10
|12
|Hall
|0
|1
|15.43
|2
|1
|0
|4.2
|7
|8
|8
|1
|4
|5
|Taylor
|0
|1
|19.29
|3
|0
|0
|2.1
|3
|5
|5
|1
|1
|3
|Peraza
|0
|0
|27.00
|1
|0
|0
|0.1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
