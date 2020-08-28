Recommended Video:

BATTERS AVG OBA AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BB SO SB CS E
Team Totals .251 .318 1067 143 268 61 5 37 136 94 275 8 5 24
Moreland .350 .458 60 14 21 4 0 8 21 11 16 0 0 1
Plawecki .313 .353 32 2 10 2 0 0 6 1 5 0 0 1
Araúz .308 .325 39 4 12 2 0 0 5 1 6 0 0 2
Verdugo .291 .360 103 18 30 8 0 5 12 10 24 2 0 3
Bogaerts .276 .342 105 17 29 6 0 6 17 11 23 2 0 1
Vázquez .260 .295 100 12 26 5 0 4 12 5 29 1 0 0
Pillar .257 .316 105 16 27 6 1 3 11 8 22 1 1 0
Bradley Jr. .253 .320 87 10 22 4 0 2 10 9 22 0 1 0
Peraza .241 .298 87 11 21 6 1 0 4 4 10 0 1 5
Chavis .226 .273 62 6 14 1 2 2 7 3 28 1 0 1
Devers .222 .272 117 16 26 7 1 4 15 6 36 0 0 8
Martinez .213 .306 108 13 23 9 0 3 15 14 27 0 0 0
Lin .130 .130 23 0 3 0 0 0 0 0 10 0 0 2
Benintendi .103 .314 39 4 4 1 0 0 1 11 17 1 2 0
Lucroy .000 .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

PITCHERS W L ERA G GS SV IP H R ER HR BB SO
Team Totals 10 21 6.05 31 31 6 269.1 304 191 181 52 130 266
Hernandez 1 0 0.00 2 0 0 4.0 3 0 0 0 2 5
Plawecki 0 0 0.00 1 0 0 0.2 0 0 0 0 1 0
Valdez 1 0 0.98 12 0 0 18.1 17 5 2 1 5 17
Pérez 2 3 3.45 6 6 0 31.1 22 13 12 3 15 23
Workman 0 0 4.05 7 0 4 6.2 8 3 3 0 4 8
Brewer 0 2 4.57 10 3 0 21.2 23 12 11 5 12 21
Eovaldi 2 2 4.98 6 6 0 34.1 39 19 19 7 6 33
Brasier 0 0 5.56 12 1 0 11.1 13 7 7 1 6 13
Hembree 2 0 5.59 11 0 0 9.2 9 6 6 2 3 10
Weber 0 2 6.00 8 3 0 24.0 26 16 16 6 11 11
Barnes 1 2 6.00 12 0 2 12.0 11 10 8 3 9 15
Mazza 0 1 6.35 2 1 0 5.2 9 4 4 1 3 7
Osich 0 1 6.59 11 1 0 13.2 13 10 10 6 5 18
Covey 0 0 7.11 4 0 0 6.1 8 5 5 0 0 4
Godley 0 3 7.29 6 5 0 21.0 29 17 17 5 12 21
Brice 1 0 7.53 14 1 0 14.1 12 12 12 3 8 19
Stock 0 0 7.71 2 0 0 2.1 5 3 2 0 3 5
Springs 0 1 10.80 5 0 0 6.2 14 8 8 2 2 9
Walden 0 1 12.00 9 0 0 9.0 14 12 12 3 8 7
Hart 0 1 13.00 3 3 0 9.0 17 15 13 2 10 12
Hall 0 1 15.43 2 1 0 4.2 7 8 8 1 4 5
Taylor 0 1 19.29 3 0 0 2.1 3 5 5 1 1 3
Peraza 0 0 27.00 1 0 0 0.1 2 1 1 0 0 0