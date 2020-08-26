Recommended Video:

BATTERS AVG OBA AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BB SO SB CS E
Team Totals .255 .322 1038 142 265 60 5 36 135 91 268 8 5 24
Moreland .357 .471 56 13 20 4 0 7 20 11 14 0 0 1
Plawecki .313 .353 32 2 10 2 0 0 6 1 5 0 0 1
Araúz .308 .325 39 4 12 2 0 0 5 1 6 0 0 2
Verdugo .303 .373 99 18 30 8 0 5 12 10 23 2 0 3
Bogaerts .287 .354 101 17 29 6 0 6 17 11 22 2 0 1
Pillar .265 .324 102 16 27 6 1 3 11 8 22 1 1 0
Vázquez .255 .284 98 12 25 4 0 4 12 4 29 1 0 0
Bradley Jr. .250 .319 84 10 21 4 0 2 10 9 22 0 1 0
Peraza .241 .298 87 11 21 6 1 0 4 4 10 0 1 5
Chavis .233 .270 60 6 14 1 2 2 7 2 27 1 0 1
Devers .230 .281 113 16 26 7 1 4 15 6 34 0 0 8
Martinez .219 .308 105 13 23 9 0 3 15 13 27 0 0 0
Lin .130 .130 23 0 3 0 0 0 0 0 10 0 0 2
Benintendi .103 .314 39 4 4 1 0 0 1 11 17 1 2 0
Lucroy .000 .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

PITCHERS W L ERA G GS SV IP H R ER HR BB SO
Team Totals 10 20 5.92 30 30 6 261.1 293 182 172 49 126 260
Hernandez 1 0 0.00 2 0 0 4.0 3 0 0 0 2 5
Plawecki 0 0 0.00 1 0 0 0.2 0 0 0 0 1 0
Valdez 1 0 0.98 12 0 0 18.1 17 5 2 1 5 17
Pérez 2 3 3.45 6 6 0 31.1 22 13 12 3 15 23
Brewer 0 1 3.50 9 2 0 18.0 18 8 7 2 10 17
Workman 0 0 4.05 7 0 4 6.2 8 3 3 0 4 8
Eovaldi 2 2 4.98 6 6 0 34.1 39 19 19 7 6 33
Weber 0 2 5.48 7 3 0 21.1 23 13 13 6 10 10
Brasier 0 0 5.56 12 1 0 11.1 13 7 7 1 6 13
Hembree 2 0 5.59 11 0 0 9.2 9 6 6 2 3 10
Barnes 1 2 6.00 12 0 2 12.0 11 10 8 3 9 15
Mazza 0 1 6.35 2 1 0 5.2 9 4 4 1 3 7
Brice 1 0 6.59 13 1 0 13.2 10 10 10 3 7 19
Osich 0 1 7.11 10 1 0 12.2 12 10 10 6 5 17
Covey 0 0 7.11 4 0 0 6.1 8 5 5 0 0 4
Godley 0 3 7.29 6 5 0 21.0 29 17 17 5 12 21
Stock 0 0 7.71 2 0 0 2.1 5 3 2 0 3 5
Springs 0 1 10.80 5 0 0 6.2 14 8 8 2 2 9
Walden 0 1 12.00 9 0 0 9.0 14 12 12 3 8 7
Hart 0 1 13.00 3 3 0 9.0 17 15 13 2 10 12
Hall 0 1 15.43 2 1 0 4.2 7 8 8 1 4 5
Taylor 0 1 19.29 3 0 0 2.1 3 5 5 1 1 3
Peraza 0 0 27.00 1 0 0 0.1 2 1 1 0 0 0