BATTERS AVG OBA AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BB SO SB CS E
Team Totals .252 .319 1000 133 252 57 4 36 126 88 262 8 4 24
Moreland .340 .444 53 11 18 3 0 7 18 9 14 0 0 1
Plawecki .313 .353 32 2 10 2 0 0 6 1 5 0 0 1
Araúz .308 .325 39 4 12 2 0 0 5 1 6 0 0 2
Verdugo .298 .371 94 17 28 8 0 5 11 10 22 2 0 3
Pillar .278 .340 97 16 27 6 1 3 11 8 21 1 1 0
Bogaerts .271 .343 96 15 26 5 0 6 17 11 22 2 0 1
Vázquez .258 .289 93 11 24 3 0 4 12 4 28 1 0 0
Peraza .238 .289 84 10 20 6 1 0 4 4 10 0 1 5
Bradley Jr. .235 .300 81 9 19 4 0 2 8 8 22 0 0 0
Chavis .233 .270 60 6 14 1 2 2 7 2 27 1 0 1
Martinez .228 .322 101 13 23 9 0 3 14 13 27 0 0 0
Devers .222 .276 108 15 24 7 0 4 12 6 31 0 0 8
Lin .130 .130 23 0 3 0 0 0 0 0 10 0 0 2
Benintendi .103 .314 39 4 4 1 0 0 1 11 17 1 2 0
Lucroy .000 .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

PITCHERS W L ERA G GS SV IP H R ER HR BB SO
Team Totals 9 20 5.89 29 29 5 252.1 280 175 165 48 121 250
Hernandez 1 0 0.00 1 0 0 2.0 1 0 0 0 1 3
Plawecki 0 0 0.00 1 0 0 0.2 0 0 0 0 1 0
Valdez 0 0 1.08 11 0 0 16.2 16 5 2 1 4 15
Pérez 2 3 3.45 6 6 0 31.1 22 13 12 3 15 23
Brewer 0 1 3.50 9 2 0 18.0 18 8 7 2 10 17
Workman 0 0 4.05 7 0 4 6.2 8 3 3 0 4 8
Eovaldi 2 2 4.98 6 6 0 34.1 39 19 19 7 6 33
Weber 0 2 5.48 7 3 0 21.1 23 13 13 6 10 10
Hembree 2 0 5.59 11 0 0 9.2 9 6 6 2 3 10
Barnes 1 2 5.73 11 0 1 11.0 9 9 7 2 9 13
Brasier 0 0 6.10 11 1 0 10.1 13 7 7 1 6 12
Mazza 0 1 6.35 2 1 0 5.2 9 4 4 1 3 7
Brice 1 0 6.59 13 1 0 13.2 10 10 10 3 7 19
Osich 0 1 7.11 10 1 0 12.2 12 10 10 6 5 17
Covey 0 0 7.11 4 0 0 6.1 8 5 5 0 0 4
Godley 0 3 7.29 6 5 0 21.0 29 17 17 5 12 21
Stock 0 0 7.71 2 0 0 2.1 5 3 2 0 3 5
Springs 0 1 10.80 5 0 0 6.2 14 8 8 2 2 9
Hart 0 1 11.12 2 2 0 5.2 9 9 7 2 7 9
Walden 0 1 12.00 9 0 0 9.0 14 12 12 3 8 7
Hall 0 1 15.43 2 1 0 4.2 7 8 8 1 4 5
Taylor 0 1 19.29 3 0 0 2.1 3 5 5 1 1 3
Peraza 0 0 27.00 1 0 0 0.1 2 1 1 0 0 0