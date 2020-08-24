https://www.milfordmirror.com/sports/article/Boston-Team-Stax-15510364.php
Boston Team Stax
|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.252
|.319
|1000
|133
|252
|57
|4
|36
|126
|88
|262
|8
|4
|24
|Moreland
|.340
|.444
|53
|11
|18
|3
|0
|7
|18
|9
|14
|0
|0
|1
|Plawecki
|.313
|.353
|32
|2
|10
|2
|0
|0
|6
|1
|5
|0
|0
|1
|Araúz
|.308
|.325
|39
|4
|12
|2
|0
|0
|5
|1
|6
|0
|0
|2
|Verdugo
|.298
|.371
|94
|17
|28
|8
|0
|5
|11
|10
|22
|2
|0
|3
|Pillar
|.278
|.340
|97
|16
|27
|6
|1
|3
|11
|8
|21
|1
|1
|0
|Bogaerts
|.271
|.343
|96
|15
|26
|5
|0
|6
|17
|11
|22
|2
|0
|1
|Vázquez
|.258
|.289
|93
|11
|24
|3
|0
|4
|12
|4
|28
|1
|0
|0
|Peraza
|.238
|.289
|84
|10
|20
|6
|1
|0
|4
|4
|10
|0
|1
|5
|Bradley Jr.
|.235
|.300
|81
|9
|19
|4
|0
|2
|8
|8
|22
|0
|0
|0
|Chavis
|.233
|.270
|60
|6
|14
|1
|2
|2
|7
|2
|27
|1
|0
|1
|Martinez
|.228
|.322
|101
|13
|23
|9
|0
|3
|14
|13
|27
|0
|0
|0
|Devers
|.222
|.276
|108
|15
|24
|7
|0
|4
|12
|6
|31
|0
|0
|8
|Lin
|.130
|.130
|23
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|0
|0
|2
|Benintendi
|.103
|.314
|39
|4
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|11
|17
|1
|2
|0
|Lucroy
|.000
|.000
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|9
|20
|5.89
|29
|29
|5
|252.1
|280
|175
|165
|48
|121
|250
|Hernandez
|1
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|2.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Plawecki
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|0.2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Valdez
|0
|0
|1.08
|11
|0
|0
|16.2
|16
|5
|2
|1
|4
|15
|Pérez
|2
|3
|3.45
|6
|6
|0
|31.1
|22
|13
|12
|3
|15
|23
|Brewer
|0
|1
|3.50
|9
|2
|0
|18.0
|18
|8
|7
|2
|10
|17
|Workman
|0
|0
|4.05
|7
|0
|4
|6.2
|8
|3
|3
|0
|4
|8
|Eovaldi
|2
|2
|4.98
|6
|6
|0
|34.1
|39
|19
|19
|7
|6
|33
|Weber
|0
|2
|5.48
|7
|3
|0
|21.1
|23
|13
|13
|6
|10
|10
|Hembree
|2
|0
|5.59
|11
|0
|0
|9.2
|9
|6
|6
|2
|3
|10
|Barnes
|1
|2
|5.73
|11
|0
|1
|11.0
|9
|9
|7
|2
|9
|13
|Brasier
|0
|0
|6.10
|11
|1
|0
|10.1
|13
|7
|7
|1
|6
|12
|Mazza
|0
|1
|6.35
|2
|1
|0
|5.2
|9
|4
|4
|1
|3
|7
|Brice
|1
|0
|6.59
|13
|1
|0
|13.2
|10
|10
|10
|3
|7
|19
|Osich
|0
|1
|7.11
|10
|1
|0
|12.2
|12
|10
|10
|6
|5
|17
|Covey
|0
|0
|7.11
|4
|0
|0
|6.1
|8
|5
|5
|0
|0
|4
|Godley
|0
|3
|7.29
|6
|5
|0
|21.0
|29
|17
|17
|5
|12
|21
|Stock
|0
|0
|7.71
|2
|0
|0
|2.1
|5
|3
|2
|0
|3
|5
|Springs
|0
|1
|10.80
|5
|0
|0
|6.2
|14
|8
|8
|2
|2
|9
|Hart
|0
|1
|11.12
|2
|2
|0
|5.2
|9
|9
|7
|2
|7
|9
|Walden
|0
|1
|12.00
|9
|0
|0
|9.0
|14
|12
|12
|3
|8
|7
|Hall
|0
|1
|15.43
|2
|1
|0
|4.2
|7
|8
|8
|1
|4
|5
|Taylor
|0
|1
|19.29
|3
|0
|0
|2.1
|3
|5
|5
|1
|1
|3
|Peraza
|0
|0
|27.00
|1
|0
|0
|0.1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
