Boston Team Stax
|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.254
|.320
|967
|129
|246
|56
|4
|34
|122
|84
|255
|6
|4
|24
|Plawecki
|.357
|.400
|28
|2
|10
|2
|0
|0
|6
|1
|5
|0
|0
|1
|Moreland
|.340
|.444
|53
|11
|18
|3
|0
|7
|18
|9
|14
|0
|0
|1
|Verdugo
|.298
|.365
|94
|16
|28
|8
|0
|5
|11
|9
|22
|2
|0
|3
|Araúz
|.286
|.306
|35
|4
|10
|2
|0
|0
|5
|1
|6
|0
|0
|2
|Pillar
|.272
|.337
|92
|14
|25
|6
|1
|2
|10
|8
|21
|0
|1
|0
|Bogaerts
|.269
|.337
|93
|15
|25
|4
|0
|6
|16
|10
|22
|2
|0
|1
|Vázquez
|.267
|.290
|90
|11
|24
|3
|0
|4
|12
|3
|27
|0
|0
|0
|Chavis
|.246
|.283
|57
|6
|14
|1
|2
|2
|7
|2
|24
|1
|0
|1
|Peraza
|.238
|.289
|84
|10
|20
|6
|1
|0
|4
|4
|10
|0
|1
|5
|Martinez
|.235
|.324
|98
|13
|23
|9
|0
|3
|14
|12
|26
|0
|0
|0
|Bradley Jr.
|.234
|.302
|77
|8
|18
|4
|0
|1
|6
|8
|22
|0
|0
|0
|Devers
|.231
|.286
|104
|15
|24
|7
|0
|4
|12
|6
|29
|0
|0
|8
|Lin
|.130
|.130
|23
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|0
|0
|2
|Benintendi
|.103
|.314
|39
|4
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|11
|17
|1
|2
|0
|Lucroy
|.000
|.000
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|9
|19
|5.89
|28
|28
|5
|244.1
|270
|170
|160
|48
|116
|241
|Hernandez
|1
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|2.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Stock
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|3
|Plawecki
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|0.2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Valdez
|0
|0
|1.17
|10
|0
|0
|15.1
|15
|5
|2
|1
|4
|15
|Pérez
|2
|3
|3.45
|6
|6
|0
|31.1
|22
|13
|12
|3
|15
|23
|Brewer
|0
|1
|3.50
|9
|2
|0
|18.0
|18
|8
|7
|2
|10
|17
|Workman
|0
|0
|4.05
|7
|0
|4
|6.2
|8
|3
|3
|0
|4
|8
|Eovaldi
|2
|2
|4.98
|6
|6
|0
|34.1
|39
|19
|19
|7
|6
|33
|Hembree
|2
|0
|5.59
|11
|0
|0
|9.2
|9
|6
|6
|2
|3
|10
|Barnes
|1
|2
|5.73
|11
|0
|1
|11.0
|9
|9
|7
|2
|9
|13
|Weber
|0
|2
|5.75
|6
|3
|0
|20.1
|23
|13
|13
|6
|10
|9
|Brasier
|0
|0
|6.10
|11
|1
|0
|10.1
|13
|7
|7
|1
|6
|12
|Mazza
|0
|1
|6.35
|2
|1
|0
|5.2
|9
|4
|4
|1
|3
|7
|Brice
|1
|0
|6.59
|13
|1
|0
|13.2
|10
|10
|10
|3
|7
|19
|Godley
|0
|2
|6.87
|5
|4
|0
|18.1
|27
|14
|14
|5
|7
|18
|Osich
|0
|1
|7.11
|10
|1
|0
|12.2
|12
|10
|10
|6
|5
|17
|Covey
|0
|0
|7.11
|4
|0
|0
|6.1
|8
|5
|5
|0
|0
|4
|Hart
|0
|1
|11.12
|2
|2
|0
|5.2
|9
|9
|7
|2
|7
|9
|Walden
|0
|1
|12.00
|9
|0
|0
|9.0
|14
|12
|12
|3
|8
|7
|Hall
|0
|1
|15.43
|2
|1
|0
|4.2
|7
|8
|8
|1
|4
|5
|Springs
|0
|1
|15.43
|4
|0
|0
|4.2
|10
|8
|8
|2
|2
|6
|Taylor
|0
|1
|19.29
|3
|0
|0
|2.1
|3
|5
|5
|1
|1
|3
|Peraza
|0
|0
|27.00
|1
|0
|0
|0.1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
