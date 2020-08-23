Recommended Video:

BATTERS AVG OBA AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BB SO SB CS E
Team Totals .254 .320 967 129 246 56 4 34 122 84 255 6 4 24
Plawecki .357 .400 28 2 10 2 0 0 6 1 5 0 0 1
Moreland .340 .444 53 11 18 3 0 7 18 9 14 0 0 1
Verdugo .298 .365 94 16 28 8 0 5 11 9 22 2 0 3
Araúz .286 .306 35 4 10 2 0 0 5 1 6 0 0 2
Pillar .272 .337 92 14 25 6 1 2 10 8 21 0 1 0
Bogaerts .269 .337 93 15 25 4 0 6 16 10 22 2 0 1
Vázquez .267 .290 90 11 24 3 0 4 12 3 27 0 0 0
Chavis .246 .283 57 6 14 1 2 2 7 2 24 1 0 1
Peraza .238 .289 84 10 20 6 1 0 4 4 10 0 1 5
Martinez .235 .324 98 13 23 9 0 3 14 12 26 0 0 0
Bradley Jr. .234 .302 77 8 18 4 0 1 6 8 22 0 0 0
Devers .231 .286 104 15 24 7 0 4 12 6 29 0 0 8
Lin .130 .130 23 0 3 0 0 0 0 0 10 0 0 2
Benintendi .103 .314 39 4 4 1 0 0 1 11 17 1 2 0
Lucroy .000 .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

PITCHERS W L ERA G GS SV IP H R ER HR BB SO
Team Totals 9 19 5.89 28 28 5 244.1 270 170 160 48 116 241
Hernandez 1 0 0.00 1 0 0 2.0 1 0 0 0 1 3
Stock 0 0 0.00 1 0 0 1.1 2 1 0 0 3 3
Plawecki 0 0 0.00 1 0 0 0.2 0 0 0 0 1 0
Valdez 0 0 1.17 10 0 0 15.1 15 5 2 1 4 15
Pérez 2 3 3.45 6 6 0 31.1 22 13 12 3 15 23
Brewer 0 1 3.50 9 2 0 18.0 18 8 7 2 10 17
Workman 0 0 4.05 7 0 4 6.2 8 3 3 0 4 8
Eovaldi 2 2 4.98 6 6 0 34.1 39 19 19 7 6 33
Hembree 2 0 5.59 11 0 0 9.2 9 6 6 2 3 10
Barnes 1 2 5.73 11 0 1 11.0 9 9 7 2 9 13
Weber 0 2 5.75 6 3 0 20.1 23 13 13 6 10 9
Brasier 0 0 6.10 11 1 0 10.1 13 7 7 1 6 12
Mazza 0 1 6.35 2 1 0 5.2 9 4 4 1 3 7
Brice 1 0 6.59 13 1 0 13.2 10 10 10 3 7 19
Godley 0 2 6.87 5 4 0 18.1 27 14 14 5 7 18
Osich 0 1 7.11 10 1 0 12.2 12 10 10 6 5 17
Covey 0 0 7.11 4 0 0 6.1 8 5 5 0 0 4
Hart 0 1 11.12 2 2 0 5.2 9 9 7 2 7 9
Walden 0 1 12.00 9 0 0 9.0 14 12 12 3 8 7
Hall 0 1 15.43 2 1 0 4.2 7 8 8 1 4 5
Springs 0 1 15.43 4 0 0 4.2 10 8 8 2 2 6
Taylor 0 1 19.29 3 0 0 2.1 3 5 5 1 1 3
Peraza 0 0 27.00 1 0 0 0.1 2 1 1 0 0 0