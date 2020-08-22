https://www.milfordmirror.com/sports/article/Boston-Team-Stax-15507254.php
Boston Team Stax
|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.256
|.320
|930
|125
|238
|53
|4
|33
|118
|78
|248
|6
|4
|24
|Moreland
|.360
|.448
|50
|10
|18
|3
|0
|7
|17
|7
|12
|0
|0
|1
|Plawecki
|.357
|.400
|28
|2
|10
|2
|0
|0
|6
|1
|5
|0
|0
|1
|Verdugo
|.292
|.364
|89
|15
|26
|6
|0
|5
|10
|9
|22
|2
|0
|3
|Araúz
|.286
|.306
|35
|4
|10
|2
|0
|0
|5
|1
|6
|0
|0
|2
|Bogaerts
|.281
|.343
|89
|15
|25
|4
|0
|6
|16
|9
|22
|2
|0
|1
|Pillar
|.276
|.344
|87
|14
|24
|6
|1
|2
|9
|8
|21
|0
|1
|0
|Vázquez
|.259
|.284
|85
|11
|22
|3
|0
|4
|12
|3
|26
|0
|0
|0
|Chavis
|.246
|.283
|57
|6
|14
|1
|2
|2
|7
|2
|24
|1
|0
|1
|Devers
|.240
|.290
|100
|15
|24
|7
|0
|4
|12
|5
|27
|0
|0
|8
|Peraza
|.238
|.291
|80
|9
|19
|5
|1
|0
|4
|4
|9
|0
|1
|5
|Bradley Jr.
|.233
|.305
|73
|7
|17
|4
|0
|0
|5
|8
|21
|0
|0
|0
|Martinez
|.232
|.311
|95
|13
|22
|9
|0
|3
|14
|10
|26
|0
|0
|0
|Lin
|.130
|.130
|23
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|0
|0
|2
|Benintendi
|.103
|.314
|39
|4
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|11
|17
|1
|2
|0
|Lucroy
|.000
|.000
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|9
|18
|5.97
|27
|27
|5
|235.0
|260
|165
|156
|46
|112
|232
|Hernandez
|1
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|2.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Stock
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|3
|Plawecki
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|0.2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Valdez
|0
|0
|1.17
|10
|0
|0
|15.1
|15
|5
|2
|1
|4
|15
|Brewer
|0
|1
|3.50
|9
|2
|0
|18.0
|18
|8
|7
|2
|10
|17
|Workman
|0
|0
|4.05
|7
|0
|4
|6.2
|8
|3
|3
|0
|4
|8
|Pérez
|2
|3
|4.07
|5
|5
|0
|24.1
|17
|12
|11
|2
|14
|17
|Eovaldi
|2
|2
|4.98
|6
|6
|0
|34.1
|39
|19
|19
|7
|6
|33
|Barnes
|1
|1
|5.06
|10
|0
|1
|10.2
|7
|7
|6
|2
|8
|12
|Hembree
|2
|0
|5.59
|11
|0
|0
|9.2
|9
|6
|6
|2
|3
|10
|Weber
|0
|2
|5.75
|6
|3
|0
|20.1
|23
|13
|13
|6
|10
|9
|Mazza
|0
|1
|6.35
|2
|1
|0
|5.2
|9
|4
|4
|1
|3
|7
|Brice
|1
|0
|6.59
|13
|1
|0
|13.2
|10
|10
|10
|3
|7
|19
|Godley
|0
|2
|6.87
|5
|4
|0
|18.1
|27
|14
|14
|5
|7
|18
|Brasier
|0
|0
|7.00
|10
|1
|0
|9.0
|11
|7
|7
|1
|5
|11
|Osich
|0
|1
|7.11
|10
|1
|0
|12.2
|12
|10
|10
|6
|5
|17
|Covey
|0
|0
|7.11
|4
|0
|0
|6.1
|8
|5
|5
|0
|0
|4
|Hart
|0
|1
|11.12
|2
|2
|0
|5.2
|9
|9
|7
|2
|7
|9
|Walden
|0
|1
|12.00
|9
|0
|0
|9.0
|14
|12
|12
|3
|8
|7
|Hall
|0
|1
|15.43
|2
|1
|0
|4.2
|7
|8
|8
|1
|4
|5
|Springs
|0
|1
|15.43
|4
|0
|0
|4.2
|10
|8
|8
|2
|2
|6
|Taylor
|0
|1
|16.20
|2
|0
|0
|1.2
|2
|3
|3
|0
|0
|2
|Peraza
|0
|0
|27.00
|1
|0
|0
|0.1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
