Boston-N.Y. Yankees Runs

Yankees first. DJ LeMahieu grounds out to second base, Michael Chavis to Nathan Eovaldi. Luke Voit singles to shallow center field. Mike Ford strikes out swinging. Gio Urshela homers to right field. Luke Voit scores. Gleyber Torres grounds out to shortstop, Xander Bogaerts to Michael Chavis.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Yankees 2, Red sox 0.

Red sox third. Jose Peraza walks. Kevin Pillar flies out to deep right field to Clint Frazier. Rafael Devers doubles to deep left field. Jose Peraza to third. J.D. Martinez singles, tagged out at second, Mike Tauchman to DJ LeMahieu. Rafael Devers scores. Jose Peraza scores. Xander Bogaerts homers to left field. Christian Vazquez lines out to shallow center field to Gleyber Torres.

3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Red sox 3, Yankees 2.

Yankees fourth. Gio Urshela flies out to deep right center field to Kevin Pillar. Gleyber Torres singles to center field. Mike Tauchman reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow left field. Gleyber Torres out at second. Gary Sanchez homers to left field. Mike Tauchman scores. Clint Frazier doubles to deep right center field. Brett Gardner walks. DJ LeMahieu reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Brett Gardner out at second.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Yankees 4, Red sox 3.

Yankees sixth. Gleyber Torres singles to shallow left field. Mike Tauchman doubles to deep right field. Gleyber Torres to third. Gary Sanchez strikes out swinging. Clint Frazier homers to right field. Mike Tauchman scores. Gleyber Torres scores. Brett Gardner doubles to left field. Tyler Wade doubles to shortstop. Brett Gardner scores. Luke Voit called out on strikes. Mike Ford flies out to center field to Jackie Bradley Jr..

4 runs, 5 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Yankees 8, Red sox 3.

Yankees seventh. Gio Urshela reaches on third strike. Gleyber Torres flies out to deep left field to Alex Verdugo. Mike Tauchman walks. Gio Urshela to second. Gary Sanchez hit by pitch. Mike Tauchman to second. Gio Urshela to third. Clint Frazier singles to shallow left field. Gary Sanchez to third. Mike Tauchman scores. Gio Urshela scores. Fielding error by Alex Verdugo. Brett Gardner out on a sacrifice fly to left field to Alex Verdugo. Gary Sanchez scores. Tyler Wade strikes out swinging.

3 runs, 1 hit, 1 error, 1 left on. Yankees 11, Red sox 3.

Red sox ninth. Alex Verdugo homers to right field. Michael Chavis singles to deep left field. Jackie Bradley Jr. flies out to left field to Mike Tauchman. Jose Peraza reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Michael Chavis out at second. Kevin Pillar triples to deep center field. Jose Peraza scores. Rafael Devers grounds out to second base, Gleyber Torres to Luke Voit.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Yankees 11, Red sox 5.