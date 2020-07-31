Boston-N.Y. Mets Runs

Recommended Video:

Red sox second. Christian Vazquez homers to center field. Alex Verdugo singles to shallow infield. Michael Chavis strikes out on a foul tip. Andrew Benintendi walks. Jonathan Arauz lines out to shallow infield to Jeff McNeil.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Red sox 1, Mets 0.

Mets third. Wilson Ramos walks. Brandon Nimmo hit by pitch. Wilson Ramos to second. Amed Rosario reaches on a fielder's choice to third base. Brandon Nimmo to third. Wilson Ramos out at third. Throwing error by Jose Peraza. Pete Alonso walks. Amed Rosario to second. Jeff McNeil singles to shallow left field. Pete Alonso to second. Amed Rosario scores. Brandon Nimmo scores. J.D. Davis flies out to deep center field to Kevin Pillar. Michael Conforto strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 1 hit, 1 error, 2 left on. Mets 2, Red sox 1.

Red sox fourth. Xander Bogaerts singles to shallow infield. Christian Vazquez homers to center field. Xander Bogaerts scores. Alex Verdugo strikes out swinging. Michael Chavis singles to right field. Andrew Benintendi flies out to center field to Brandon Nimmo. Jonathan Arauz grounds out to shallow center field, Brian Dozier to Pete Alonso.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Red sox 3, Mets 2.

Red sox ninth. Alex Verdugo walks. Michael Chavis singles to right field. Alex Verdugo to third. Andrew Benintendi walks. Michael Chavis to second. Rafael Devers pinch-hitting for Jonathan Arauz. Rafael Devers strikes out swinging. Jose Peraza hit by pitch. Andrew Benintendi to second. Michael Chavis to third. Alex Verdugo scores. Kevin Pillar strikes out swinging. J.D. Martinez flies out to center field to Ryan Cordell.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 3 left on. Red sox 4, Mets 2.