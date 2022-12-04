Boston College 90, Boston U. 80

Crispe 4-8 8-8 16, Durant 3-6 0-0 6, Davenport 3-6 2-2 10, Johnson 6-13 1-2 13, Pina 5-8 4-4 18, Shean 5-7 2-2 17, Beneventine 0-2 0-0 0, Mingo 0-2 0-0 0, Totals 26-52 17-18 80
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason