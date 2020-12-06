https://www.milfordmirror.com/sports/article/Boston-College-88-Mass-Lowell-38-15780328.php
Boston College 88, Mass.-Lowell 38
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|BOSTON COLLEGE (4-0)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Ford
|18
|0-3
|4-4
|3-9
|0
|1
|4
|Soule
|23
|3-10
|3-3
|2-3
|0
|5
|9
|Dickens
|23
|5-9
|2-2
|0-3
|2
|1
|13
|Garraud
|31
|3-7
|0-0
|2-6
|2
|2
|6
|Swartz
|30
|6-11
|2-3
|0-5
|0
|1
|15
|Konkwo
|14
|1-1
|0-0
|4-6
|2
|1
|2
|Batts
|31
|7-10
|1-3
|3-8
|2
|2
|15
|Ivey
|28
|7-15
|5-5
|0-2
|4
|1
|23
|McQuietor
|2
|0-0
|1-2
|0-0
|0
|0
|1
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|32-66
|18-22
|15-44
|12
|14
|88
Percentages: FG 48.485, FT .818.
3-Point Goals: 6-14, .429 (Ivey 4-7, Dickens 1-2, Swartz 1-3, Garraud 0-2)
Blocked Shots: 3 (Batts 2, Konkwo 1)
Turnovers: 17 (Garraud 3, Swartz 3, Soule 2, Dickens 2, Konkwo 2, Batts 2, Ivey 2, McQuietor 1)
Steals: 14 (Batts 5, Garraud 3, Ivey 3, Soule 2, Dickens 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MASS.-LOWELL (0-1)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Sears
|32
|4-9
|0-0
|3-10
|2
|2
|8
|Solis
|26
|1-3
|2-4
|2-5
|0
|3
|4
|Idom
|33
|5-9
|0-1
|0-1
|4
|4
|11
|Sanchez
|22
|1-3
|1-2
|1-4
|2
|4
|4
|Svenne
|30
|0-6
|2-2
|0-1
|0
|2
|2
|Banwareesingh
|12
|2-5
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|0
|5
|Price
|17
|1-5
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|1
|2
|Coombs
|8
|0-1
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|1
|0
|Edmonds
|18
|1-8
|0-0
|0-3
|1
|2
|2
|Lofaro
|2
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|15-50
|5-9
|7-30
|10
|19
|38
Percentages: FG 3.000, FT .556.
3-Point Goals: 3-19, .158 (Idom 1-4, Sanchez 1-2, Banwareesingh 1-2, Sears 0-1, Svenne 0-4, Price 0-3, Edmonds 0-2, Lofaro 0-1)
Blocked Shots: None.
Turnovers: 30 (Idom 7, Sanchez 6, Sears 5, Solis 3, Svenne 3, Edmonds 3, Banwareesingh 2, Price 1)
Steals: 6 (Solis 2, Idom 1, Sanchez 1, Price 1, Edmonds 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|Mass.-Lowell
|13
|11
|7
|7
|—
|38
|Boston College
|16
|26
|21
|25
|—
|88
A_0
Officials_Elizabeth Kuzmeski, Roy Jackson, Fatou Cissoko-Stephens
