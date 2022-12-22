Boston College 86, CCSU 35

Kenefick 2-5 0-0 4, Rohkohl 2-4 1-2 5, Jenkins 2-8 2-2 7, Lanpher 1-4 1-2 3, Toppin 1-9 2-2 4, Brown 1-4 0-0 2, Bastida 0-0 0-0 0, Pearson 2-4 0-0 5, Pizzitola 0-0 0-0 0, Sentance 0-1 0-0 0, Bruen 0-1 0-0 0, Napoli 0-3 0-0 0, Williams 1-4 2-2 5, Totals 12-47 8-10 35
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason