Boston College 74, Albany (NY) 62

Decortes 0-1 2-2 2, Haegerstrand 4-11 1-2 11, Hahne 8-9 4-5 22, Heeps 2-4 2-2 6, Phillips 4-8 2-2 12, Hanner 2-3 0-0 4, Lee 0-2 0-0 0, Sanford 2-7 0-0 5, Ray 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 22-45 11-13 62
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason