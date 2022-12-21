Boston College 70, No. 21 Virginia Tech 65, OT

Basile 5-9 2-4 13, Mutts 9-17 0-0 18, Cattoor 2-5 0-0 5, Maddox 4-15 0-0 10, Pedulla 7-16 3-3 18, Collins 0-2 0-0 0, Kidd 0-1 0-0 0, Poteat 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 27-66 6-9 65.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason