Boston College 64, Northeastern 59

Gakdeng 3-8 0-0 6, Lacey 4-10 0-0 11, Mair 1-4 2-4 4, Todd 3-8 2-2 9, Waggoner 7-15 4-6 18, VanTimmeren 2-4 0-0 4, Lezama 0-1 0-0 0, Daley 3-9 5-6 12, Totals 23-59 13-18 64
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason