Boston College 59, Wyoming 48

Thompson 2-5 0-0 5, Anderson 5-13 0-2 11, Dusell 2-7 0-0 5, Maldonado 0-1 0-0 0, Wenzel 0-2 0-0 0, Oden 4-9 0-0 9, Foster 2-3 3-4 7, Reynolds 3-4 2-2 8, Kyman 1-4 0-0 3. Totals 19-48 5-8 48.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason