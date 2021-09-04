Skip to main content
Boston College 51, Colgate 0

Colgate 0 0 0 0 0
Boston College 7 20 3 21 51
First Quarter

BC_Levy 3 run (Longman kick), 12:40.

Second Quarter

BC_Barry 51 pass from Jurkovec (Longman kick), 10:48.

BC_Flowers 39 pass from Jurkovec (kick failed), 7:42.

BC_Jad.Williams 10 pass from Jurkovec (Longman kick), 1:14.

Third Quarter

BC_FG Longman 24, 4:10.

Fourth Quarter

BC_Garwo 2 run (Longman kick), 12:09.

BC_J.Muse 22 interception return (Lytton kick), 11:52.

BC_Stehr 2 run (Lytton kick), 5:58.

___

COLG BC
First downs 11 25
Total Net Yards 189 520
Rushes-yards 35-105 35-178
Passing 84 342
Punt Returns 0-0 3-11
Kickoff Returns 2-36 0-0
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 2-22
Comp-Att-Int 10-19-2 21-31-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 2-12 0-0
Punts 8-36.875 2-54.0
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 0-0
Penalties-Yards 2-8 3-35
Time of Possession 31:02 28:58

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Colgate, Hurleman 10-27, Breneman 11-25, Cassamajor 7-16, Bradley 1-11, Cox 2-9, Boos 1-8, Oakey 1-4, Kirk 1-3, Szott 1-2. Boston College, Jurkovec 5-61, Levy 9-32, Garwo 4-29, Sinkfield 7-26, Stehr 3-14, Grosel 1-12, Coleman 3-5, Flowers 1-1, (Team) 2-(minus 2).

PASSING_Colgate, Breneman 9-16-2-77, Kirk 1-3-0-7. Boston College, Jurkovec 16-24-0-303, Grosel 5-7-0-39.

RECEIVING_Colgate, Hurleman 3-29, Parker 2-18, Bradley 2-17, Szott 2-13, Cekay 1-7. Boston College, Flowers 7-135, Lewis 3-67, Jad.Williams 2-24, Galloway 2-8, Barry 1-51, White 1-25, Levy 1-14, Coleman 1-7, Luchetti 1-5, B.Smith 1-4, Kraft 1-2.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.