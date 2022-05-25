Boston 93, Miami 80

Horford 5-8 5-7 16, Tatum 7-20 6-8 22, Williams III 2-2 2-2 6, Brown 10-19 0-1 25, Smart 1-5 2-2 5, Fitts 0-0 0-0 0, Morgan 0-0 0-0 0, Nesmith 0-0 0-0 0, Williams 2-5 0-0 5, Kornet 0-0 0-0 0, Pritchard 0-2 0-0 0, Stauskas 0-2 0-0 0, White 6-8 2-3 14. Totals 33-71 17-23 93.
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason
- Law blending together competitive team
- Foran fast start earned during tougher times
Recommended