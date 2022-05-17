Boston 6, Houston 3

DP_Houston 1, Boston 1. LOB_Houston 8, Boston 4. 2B_Brantley (7), Castro (1), McCormick (6), Cordero (3), Hernández (10), Martinez (12). HR_McCormick (4), Story (2), Bogaerts (3). SB_Story (4). SF_Gurriel (1). S_Dubón (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Houston Odorizzi 5 3 2 1 1 4 Maton 2 2 1 1 0 1 Neris L,1-2 1 3 3 3 1 1

Boston Whitlock 5 3 2 2 2 3 Diekman BS,1-4 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 Schreiber 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Barnes 1-3 2 1 1 0 0 Strahm W,2-1 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 3 Robles S,2-4 1 1 0 0 0 0

Whitlock pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.

HBP_Whitlock (Altuve), Maton (Bogaerts), Strahm (Brantley).

Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Will Little; Third, Greg Gibson.

T_3:07. A_29,706 (37,755).