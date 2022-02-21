Skip to main content
Sports

Boston 5, Colorado 1

Colorado 0 1 0 1
Boston 1 3 1 5

First Period_1, Boston, Pastrnak 26 (McAvoy, Bergeron), 17:30.

Second Period_2, Boston, Bergeron 13 (Hall, Grzelcyk), 8:01. 3, Colorado, MacKinnon 12 (Makar, Rantanen), 12:58 (pp). 4, Boston, Pastrnak 27 (Carlo, Hall), 14:35. 5, Boston, DeBrusk 9 (Lazar, McAvoy), 15:42.

Third Period_6, Boston, Coyle 12 (Hall, Pastrnak), 4:04 (pp).

Shots on Goal_Colorado 9-11-9_29. Boston 21-15-9_45.

Power-play opportunities_Colorado 1 of 4; Boston 1 of 3.

Goalies_Colorado, Kuemper 25-6-2 (45 shots-40 saves). Boston, Swayman 11-7-3 (29-28).

A_17,850 (17,565). T_2:32.

Referees_Frederick L'Ecuyer, Garrett Rank. Linesmen_Michel Cormier, Mark Shewchyk.

