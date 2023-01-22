Skip to main content
Sports

Boston 4, San Jose 0

San Jose 0 0 0 0
Boston 1 2 1 4

First Period_1, Boston, Lindholm 6 (Marchand, Smith), 7:16.

Second Period_2, Boston, McAvoy 4 (Pastrnak, Grzelcyk), 4:08. 3, Boston, Foligno 7 (Koppanen, Lindholm), 7:46.

Third Period_4, Boston, Pastrnak 36 (McAvoy, Bergeron), 2:40 (pp).

Shots on Goal_San Jose 5-5-8_18. Boston 7-9-6_22.

Power-play opportunities_San Jose 0 of 2; Boston 1 of 4.

Goalies_San Jose, Reimer 8-14-4 (22 shots-18 saves). Boston, Ullmark 25-2-1 (17-17), Boston, Swayman 11-3-3 (1-1).

A_17,850 (17,565). T_2:31.

Referees_Steve Kozari, Michael Markovic. Linesmen_Steve Barton, Julien Fournier.

More for you
Written By