Boston 4, Minnesota 2

|Boston
|Minnesota
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|32
|4
|7
|4
|Totals
|31
|2
|5
|2
|Hernández cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Buxton cf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Verdugo lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Garlick lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Martinez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Kepler ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Garver c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Devers 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Polanco 2b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Vázquez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Sanó dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Renfroe rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Arraez 3b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Arroyo 2b
|3
|2
|2
|0
|Astudillo 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Dalbec 1b
|3
|0
|2
|2
|Simmons ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Cave rf-lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Boston
|000
|020
|011
|—
|4
|Minnesota
|200
|000
|000
|—
|2