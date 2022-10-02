Boston 134, Charlotte 93

Oubre Jr. 6-11 3-3 17, Washington 1-7 2-2 4, Plumlee 2-3 4-8 8, La.Ball 5-19 2-2 14, Rozier 4-13 2-2 11, Duruji 0-0 0-0 0, McDaniels 5-7 0-0 10, Thor 0-1 2-2 2, Whaley 0-0 0-0 0, Jones 2-2 1-3 5, M.Williams 1-3 0-0 2, Richards 3-5 0-2 6, Bouknight 1-9 0-0 2, Crutcher 0-2 0-0 0, Li.Ball 0-3 0-0 0, McGowens 1-4 2-4 4, Sims 0-3 0-0 0, Smith Jr. 4-9 0-0 8. Totals 35-101 18-28 93.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason